Left Menu

US flags early 2024 for new rule targeting real estate money laundering

Anti-corruption advocates have been pushing for years for regulators to close a loophole they say allows criminals to hide money in U.S. real estate. THE CONTEXT While banks have long been required to understand the source of customer funds and report suspicious transactions, no such rules exist nationwide for the real estate industry.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 01:00 IST
US flags early 2024 for new rule targeting real estate money laundering

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) unit is planning to propose a long-awaited rule aimed at curbing money laundering in real estate in early 2024.

The regulator is also aiming to issue a notice of proposed rulemaking that would require investment advisers flag suspicious transactions to regulators. THE TAKE

The proposal, which FinCEN was previously slated to unveil this year, is expected to require real estate professionals report the identities of the beneficial owners of companies buying real estate in cash to the regulator. Anti-corruption advocates have been pushing for years for regulators to close a loophole they say allows criminals to hide money in U.S. real estate.

THE CONTEXT While banks have long been required to understand the source of customer funds and report suspicious transactions, no such rules exist nationwide for the real estate industry. Criminals have for decades anonymously hidden ill-gotten gains in real estate, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this year.

The existing regulatory regime for real estate is easy to skirt, anti-corruption advocates have said. KEY QUOTE

The proposal "will be will be an important step toward bringing greater transparency to this sector," the agency said in a statement. "Treasury is also considering next steps with regard to addressing the illicit finance risks associated with the U.S. commercial real estate sector."

KEY QUOTE "This long-delayed step would plug a gaping loophole in our anti-money laundering rules to make sure that drug traffickers, Russian oligarchs, and environmental criminals can't hide their wealth in U.S. real estate," said Ian Gary, executive director the Financial Accountability and Corporate Transparency (FACT) Coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
2
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global
4
UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023