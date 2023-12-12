Left Menu

Israel to boost security screening to allow more aid into Gaza -military

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-12-2023 01:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 01:17 IST
Israel on Monday said it will boost security screening of supplies being sent into the Gaza Strip in order to increase the volume of humanitarian aid.

The Israeli military said that the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza will be open for "security screening to increase humanitarian aid for Gaza."

Trucks containing water, food, medical supplies and shelter equipment will be screened there, it said, and then continue to Egypt, from where the supplies will enter Gaza.

