Ceasefire agreed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo conflict, US says

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 01:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 01:17 IST
A 72-hour ceasefire has been agreed to by the parties involved in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and is backed by both the DRC and Rwanda, the White House said on Monday.

"The U.S. Government will use its intelligence and diplomatic resources to monitor the activities by armed forces and non-state armed groups during the ceasefire," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said. The United States has previously urged both the DRC and Rwanda to de-escalate tensions amid a worsening humanitarian crisis along the border between the two countries.

Armed forces and non-state armed groups stopped fighting to allow for the withdrawal of forces occupying Mushaki and the RP1030 road, beginning on Monday at noon Central Africa Standard Time (1000 GMT), Watson said in a statement.

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

