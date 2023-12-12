Al Jazeera accuses Israel of targeting home of one of its journalists resulting in his father's death

Al Jazeera TV network accused Israel's army of targeting a residential house in Palestinian Gaza strip belonging to one of its journalists, Anas al-Sharif, resulting in his father's death. The targeting came after threats to al-Sharif since November, the Qatari-based network said.

"We call on the international community to take urgent measures to stop the occupation army's massacres of journalists and civilians in Gaza," it said. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Mark Porter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)