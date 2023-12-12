Left Menu

The mother of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán has died in Mexico, official confirms

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 12-12-2023 01:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 01:32 IST
The mother of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán has died in Mexico, official confirms

The mother of convicted drug lord Joaquín ''El Chapo'' Guzmán has died in the northern state of Sinaloa, a federal official confirmed Monday.

The official was not authorized to speak on the record, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged her death and offered his ''respect'' to the family.

Often criticized for his frequent trips — about five so far — to the drug lord's home township of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, López Obrador added in his daily briefing that ''any human being who dies deserves respect and consideration for their family.'' Local media reported Loera died at a private hospital in Culiacán, Sinaloa, which is home to the cartel of the same name that her son helped to lead for about two decades before his arrest and extradition to the United States in 2017. The hospital declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

Loera reportedly led a quiet life including frequent religious activities, but she rose to fame after she shook hands with López Obrador during an impromptu meeting on his visit to Badiraguato in 2020. She also won the president's support for her request in 2019 to get a visa to visit her son, who is serving a life sentence in the United States.

Lopez Obrador said he helped her ''like any mother asking me for support for her son.'' In a March 2020 letter, Loera wrote that she was 92 years old at the time, which would have put her current age at 95. In the letter, she pushed for her son to be returned to Mexico to serve out his sentence.

López Obrador has been largely unwilling to speak ill of Mexico's drug lords and their families, saying they ''may have been forced to take the wrong path of anti-social activities because of a lack of opportunities'' but were deserving of consideration and respect.

The head of Mexico's state media agency, Jenaro Villamil, described Loera as ''a simple woman from Sinaloa'' who always denied publicly that her son led the most powerful drug cartel in Mexico.

Guzmán led the Sinaloa cartel in bloody drug turf battles that claimed the lives of thousands of Mexicans. He escaped twice from Mexican prisons, one time through a mile-long tunnel running from his cell.

After he was extradited to New York, his three-month trial included tales of grisly killings, political payoffs, cocaine hidden in jalapeno cans and jewel-encrusted guns. He was convicted of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation and now is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

Earlier this year, Mexico extradited one of the drug lord's sons, Ovidio Guzmán López, to the US to face drug trafficking, money laundering and other charges. He is believed to have led the Sinaloa cartel's push to produce and export fentanyl to the United States, where it has been blamed for about 70,000 overdose deaths annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global
4
UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023