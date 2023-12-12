US says labor issue regarding Mexico plant successfully resolved under USMCA deal
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 01:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 01:52 IST
The United States and Mexico, using a mechanism set up as part of a continental trade deal, have settled a labor issue at a Mexican garment plant where workers' rights were being denied, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Monday.
In a statement, the USTR said the deal meant workers at thh Industrias del Interior facility would be able to enjoy freedom of association and collective bargaining rights. Washington had launched a complaint against the facility under the labor provisions of the 2020 U.S.-Canada-Mexico free trade deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
