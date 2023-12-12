Left Menu

Expelled U.S. Representative Santos in plea talks -court filing

A trial date is currently set for Sept. 9, 2024, but prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in Long Island to move it forward to May or June.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 02:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 02:22 IST
U.S. prosecutors said on Monday they are engaged in plea negotiations with former U.S. Representative George Santos to resolve criminal charges ahead of trial, a court filing showed.

Santos' fellow lawmakers voted on Dec. 1 to expel him from the U.S. House of Representatives over the charges and accusations of misspending campaign money. Santos pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count indictment charging him with defrauding prospective political supporters by laundering funds to pay for his personal expenses, illegally receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed and lying to the House about his assets.

In October, he pleaded not guilty to further accusations of charging donors' credit cards without their consent and reporting a bogus $500,000 campaign loan. A trial date is currently set for Sept. 9, 2024, but prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in Long Island to move it forward to May or June.

