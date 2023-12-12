Expelled US Representative Santos in plea talks with prosecutors

Left Menu

Santos' fellow lawmakers voted on Dec. 1 to expel him from the U.S. House of Representatives over the charges of defrauding campaign contributors as well as a scathing House Ethics Committee report that found he used campaign funds for spa treatments and luxury purchases. "The parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial," the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York, which brought the charges, wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in Long Island.

Former U.S. Representative George Santos, who was expelled from Congress earlier this month following and 11-month, scandal-plagued tenure, is engaged in plea talks with U.S. prosecutors over corruption charges, a court filing showed on Monday. Santos' fellow lawmakers voted on Dec. 1 to expel him from the U.S. House of Representatives over the charges of defrauding campaign contributors as well as a scathing House Ethics Committee report that found he used campaign funds for spa treatments and luxury purchases.

"The parties are presently engaged in plea negotiations with the goal of resolving this matter without the need for a trial," the U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York, which brought the charges, wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in Long Island. Santos' lawyer Joseph Murray said prosecutors had consulted him on the letter and he had agreed to the language but declined to comment further.

Santos, 35, has pleaded not guilty to charges of laundering campaign funds to pay for his personal expenses, charging donors' credit cards without their consent, and receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed, among other accusations. A trial date is set for Sept. 9, 2024, but prosecutors have asked Seybert to move it forward to May or June.

Santos, a Republican, has been a pariah in the House ever since media outlets reported that he embellished key aspects of his biography and resume. Santos has falsely claimed Jewish heritage and told voters he attended New York University and worked at Goldman Sachs. Voters will fill his seat, which covers parts of Queens and Long Island, in a special election on Feb. 13. Democrats have nominated former Congressman Tom Suozzi, while Republicans have not yet announced their nominee.

The race is expected to be competitive. A Democratic victory could further dent Republicans' narrow 221-213 House majority.

