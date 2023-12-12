Zelenskiy says he is grateful to IMF for 'supporting Ukraine'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he was grateful to the International Monetary Fund for "supporting Ukraine," and said that Kyiv is working on implementing recommended reforms.
"Thank you for supporting Ukraine and celebrating the successes of our country and our people," Zelenskiy said on his Telegram channel after meeting with the IMF chief, Kristalina Georgieva, in Washington.
"In times of war, we implement reforms that strengthen our institutions and work with partners to provide more economic opportunities for our people," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
