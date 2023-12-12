Left Menu

Zelenskiy says he is grateful to IMF for 'supporting Ukraine'

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 03:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 03:35 IST
Zelenskiy says he is grateful to IMF for 'supporting Ukraine'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he was grateful to the International Monetary Fund for "supporting Ukraine," and said that Kyiv is working on implementing recommended reforms.

"Thank you for supporting Ukraine and celebrating the successes of our country and our people," Zelenskiy said on his Telegram channel after meeting with the IMF chief, Kristalina Georgieva, in Washington.

"In times of war, we implement reforms that strengthen our institutions and work with partners to provide more economic opportunities for our people," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global
4
UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023