Left Menu

Leaders of Guyana and Venezuela to meet this week as region worries over their territorial dispute

Guyana presented the case to the court in 2018, but Venezuela insists that was a violation of a 1960s agreement between the neighbouring South American countries.In a letter Monday to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which will host the high-level meeting on Thursday, Maduro said that imposing the International Court of Justice as an authority in seeking a solution to the dispute was a violation of the principle of mutual consent already agreed upon between the parties. This threatens to cause a deterioration of the situation, Maduro wrote.

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 12-12-2023 04:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 04:57 IST
Leaders of Guyana and Venezuela to meet this week as region worries over their territorial dispute
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The leaders of Guyana and Venezuela have expressed their intentions to cooperate as they prepare to meet this week to address an escalating dispute over a region rich in oil and minerals. But their diametrically different positions over the role the International Court of Justice should have in the disagreement appeared impossible to reconcile on Monday.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and other officials insist the world court cannot settle the century-old dispute. Guyana President Irfaan Ali said Sunday the tribunal is the appropriate venue to solve the matter. Guyana presented the case to the court in 2018, but Venezuela insists that was a violation of a 1960s agreement between the neighbouring South American countries.

In a letter Monday to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which will host the high-level meeting on Thursday, Maduro said that imposing the International Court of Justice as an authority in seeking a solution to the dispute was a violation ''of the principle of mutual consent already agreed upon between the parties.'' This threatens to cause a ''deterioration of the situation,'' Maduro wrote. The dispute over Essequibo, which represents two-thirds of Guyana and borders Venezuela, worsened after Venezuela's Dec. 3 referendum on claiming sovereignty over the region located near massive oil deposits.

Venezuela maintains Essequibo was within its boundaries during the Spanish colonial period, and rejects the border drawn by international arbitrators in 1899, when Guyana was under British rule. Venezuelan officials also argue that a 1966 agreement between their country, Britain and the colony of British Guiana effectively nullified the original arbitration. Ali said he would travel in good faith to St. Vincent, an island in the eastern Caribbean. Guyana will not negotiate with Venezuela, he added, insisting the case be heard by the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands as planned.

''The world is behind us,'' he said.

In contrast, Venezuela on Friday unveiled what officials described as a new official map, which shows the Essequibo as part of their country. Other leaders, including Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva, have also been invited to Thursday's talks.

Asked if Washington has committed any military aid, Ali said Sunday he signed a defense agreement with the United States to ensure that ''major training programs and exercises'' will continue.

''We don't want any conflict,'' he said. ''We don't want any war.'' Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced the creation of a commission that would carry out ''broadest consultations'' on Venezuela's proposal for Thursday's meeting. The commission includes the attorney general, head of the National Assembly and defense minister.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil told reporters on Monday that ''any decision must be mutual.'' In a video posted a day earlier on social media, he said he met with his counterpart in Guyana as well as with the presidents of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, better known for its acronym in Spanish, CELAC, and Caricom, a Caribbean trade bloc.

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Gonsalves said in a statement over the weekend the two organizations believe there is an ''urgent need to de-escalate the conflict'' and introduce dialogue. He noted that Ali agreed to discuss the controversy with Maduro, despite Guyana's Parliament unanimously instructing him not to do it.

''Let us all resolve to make this historic gathering a successful one,'' Gonsalves said. ''So much is at stake for our Caribbean and Latin American civilization.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global
4
UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023