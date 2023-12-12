UKMTO: Reports of incident on vessel west of Yemen's port Mokha, fire onboard
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 05:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 05:12 IST
Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said early on Tuesday that it has received a report of an incident affecting a vessel in the vicinity of Bab al-Mandab west of port Mokha in Yemen resulting in fire onboard, a post on X said.
All crew were reported safe, it added.
