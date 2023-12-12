Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden on Trump 'dictator' remark: 'He's saying it out loud'

President Joe Biden told donors at a political fundraiser on Monday that former President Donald Trump is a threat to U.S. democracy and said the Republican had pledged to be a dictator for a day if elected in 2024. "He's saying it out loud," said Biden, a Democrat who is running for reelection.

US judge upholds Texas TikTok ban on state-owned devices

A U.S. judge on Monday upheld Texas' ban on state employees', including public university employees, using Chinese-owned short video app TikTok on state-owned devices or networks. The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed suit in July arguing that Texas' state government TikTok ban "is preventing or seriously impeding faculty from pursuing research that relates to TikTok."

Trump holds wide lead in Republican 2024 nominating contest - Reuters/Ipsos poll

Donald Trump maintains his dominant position in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest, drawing the support of more than half of the party's voters, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Monday. The poll found that 61% of self-identified Republicans said they would vote for the former U.S. president in the state-by-state nominating contest to pick a challenger to Democratic President Joe Biden.

'End of Mr. Giuliani' if jury awards millions in damages to election workers, lawyer says

A lawyer for two Georgia election workers accused Rudy Giuliani on Monday of "destroying" his clients' reputations by falsely accusing them of working to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election against Donald Trump. A jury heard opening arguments in a civil defamation trial focused only on how much Giuliani will have to pay the two workers, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a voter registration officer, and her mother Ruby Freeman, who was a temporary worker for the election. A federal judge has already determined that the former New York mayor and Trump lawyer is liable for defamation.

Expelled US Representative Santos in plea talks with prosecutors

Former U.S. Representative George Santos, who was expelled from Congress earlier this month following and 11-month, scandal-plagued tenure, is engaged in plea talks with U.S. prosecutors over corruption charges, a court filing showed on Monday. Santos' fellow lawmakers voted on Dec. 1 to expel him from the U.S. House of Representatives over the charges of defrauding campaign contributors as well as a scathing House Ethics Committee report that found he used campaign funds for spa treatments and luxury purchases.

US House expects Wednesday vote on formalizing Biden impeachment inquiry - aide

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday to formalize its impeachment inquiry of Democratic President Joe Biden, a Republican leadership aide said on Monday. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity because official plans for floor action remained fluid. Earlier on Monday, a Republican lawmaker said House Speaker Mike Johnson disclosed plans for a Thursday vote at a closed-door meeting, a time frame that had also been echoed by other Republicans.

Tucker Carlson's streaming service goes live, charges $9 per month

Tucker Carlson's new subscription-based streaming video service featuring interviews and commentary went live on Monday, priced at $9 per month, as the former Fox News host looks to capitalize on his popularity among conservative viewers. Access to both free ad-supported and paid video content will be available on The Tucker Carlson Network website, according to a statement. Carlson's non-subscriber video content will continue to be available on X, formerly called Twitter, with audio versions available as a podcast.

Hunter Biden urges judge to dismiss gun charges

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter asked a federal judge to dismiss criminal gun charges against him because the law is unconstitutional and government lawyers had earlier agreed not to prosecute him, his legal team said in Monday court filings. The law used to charge Hunter Biden is likely unconstitutional under the reasoning that the U.S. Supreme Court has said should be applied when assessing limits on firearms, according to a filing in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.

Texas top court rules against woman who sought abortion for medical emergency

The Texas Supreme Court on Monday overturned a lower court's ruling that would have allowed a pregnant woman to get an emergency abortion under the medical exception for the state's near-total abortion ban, granting a petition by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. The ruling from the Texas Supreme Court came after lawyers for the woman, Kate Cox, said in a court filing that she had left the state to obtain the abortion, but nonetheless wanted to pursue the case.

Trump increases polling lead in Iowa ahead of first Republican contest

Donald Trump has a huge and expanded lead over his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination in a new poll in Iowa, the state that kicks off the party's nominating contest on Jan. 15. The former president has 51% first-choice support from people likely to take part in the Iowa caucuses next month, according to a NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released on Monday, up from 43% in the same poll conducted in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)