Private intelligence firms say ship was attacked off Yemen as Houthi rebel threats grow

A ship off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea has been attacked, private intelligence firms said Tuesday. The private intelligence firms Ambrey and Dryad Global confirmed the attack happened near the crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait separating East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula, but said they had no other details.The US and British militaries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-12-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 07:52 IST
A ship off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea has been attacked, private intelligence firms said Tuesday. The attack on the vessel comes as threats have increased from Yemen's Houthi rebels on commercial shipping in the area over the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, though rebel military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said an important announcement would be coming from them in the coming hours. The private intelligence firms Ambrey and Dryad Global confirmed the attack happened near the crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait separating East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula, but said they had no other details.

The US and British militaries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

