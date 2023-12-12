Russia downs Ukraine-launched missile over Belgorod region -defence ministry
Russia's air defence systems destroyed a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile over the Belgorod region that was launched from Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday. It did not say whether there was any damage as a result. The Tochka-U missile, which carries the NATO reporting name Scarab B, is a short-range Soviet tactical ballistic missile.
Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 09:14 IST
Russia's air defence systems destroyed a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile over the Belgorod region that was launched from Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry, in a statement on the Telegram messaging app said the attack took place at around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT). It did not say whether there was any damage as a result.
The Tochka-U missile, which carries the NATO reporting name Scarab B, is a short-range Soviet tactical ballistic missile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine is shipping more grain through the Black Sea despite threat from Russia
Russian rouble stabilises vs dollar on eve of monthly tax payments
In Russia, war and fear trouble one presidential hopeful
Scythian artifacts returned to Ukraine after long dispute with Russia
Russia's Lavrov says he could attend OSCE meeting