Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 09:14 IST
Russia downs Ukraine-launched missile over Belgorod region -defence ministry

Russia's air defence systems destroyed a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile over the Belgorod region that was launched from Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry, in a statement on the Telegram messaging app said the attack took place at around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT). It did not say whether there was any damage as a result.

The Tochka-U missile, which carries the NATO reporting name Scarab B, is a short-range Soviet tactical ballistic missile.

