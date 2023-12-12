Violation of waste management rules in Kerala to attract 1 year prison term

Violation of waste management rules will now attract a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 and imprisonment of up to one year under the laws amended as part of the ongoing garbage-free Kerala campaign.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh on Monday said according to the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, and Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, promulgated last week, if the violators fail to pay the fine it will be added to public tax arrears.

''The fine imposed by the secretary against dumping in public and private land has been increased to Rs 5,000,'' the minister said in a release.

The Local Self Government Department, in a release, said the secretary has been empowered to enforce punitive measures and can impose fines after hearing the violators by giving notice.

''Violating waste management rules will attract a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 and imprisonment of up to one year under the laws amended,'' Rajesh said.

The secretary is also empowered to assign duties to officials of the local bodies to take necessary measures for waste management, the release said.

Rajesh described the amendment of laws as a significant initiative taken up as part of the 'Malinya Muktha Keralam' campaign.

''The amendment has placed more responsibilities on waste generators and increased the level of fines that can be levied on them for failing to do so. Penalties should be heavy to serve as a deterrent against potential environmental and public health damage to strengthen the sustainable future of the state,'' he said.

The minister said the ordinances also allow the government to impose fines on the local self-government bodies if they do not follow the instructions.

It is the duty of the owners and occupiers of shops to keep their premises clean, the release said, adding the local authorities can confiscate vehicles used for improper disposal of garbage or excrement.

Fines or penalties, corporate social responsibility contributions or sponsorships and others prescribed by the government should be deposited into the Waste Management Fund to be created.

The local bodies can utilise the funds for waste management-related activities and to increase productivity, it added.

