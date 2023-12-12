Russia says it downed Ukraine-launched missile over Belgorod region
Russia's air defence systems destroyed a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile over the Belgorod region that Ukraine launched, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry, in a statement on the Telegram messaging app said the attack took place at around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT). Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine in Russia's southwest, said there was no casualties or damage, according to preliminary information.
The Tochka-U missile, which carries the NATO reporting name Scarab B, is a short-range Soviet tactical ballistic missile.
