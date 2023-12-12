Japan court convicts 3 defendants for sexually assaulting ex-soldier -Mainichi
Japan's Fukushima District Court on Tuesday found all three defendants guilty of sexually assaulting former Self-Defense Forces soldier Rina Gonoi, the Mainichi newspaper reported.
The court handed down a two-year sentence, suspended for four years, the paper said.
