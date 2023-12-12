Left Menu

Assaults behaviour in youth justice facilities unacceptable

“Last night a fight broke out in the Muriwai Unit at Te Puna Wai Youth Justice Residence in Christchurch. Five young people have been identified as instigating the fight and five staff members and three young people have suffered injuries. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-12-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 11:40 IST
Assaults behaviour in youth justice facilities unacceptable
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Assaults and unlawful behaviour within Oranga Tamariki’s youth justice facilities are unacceptable and offenders should receive proper consequences for their actions, Minister for Children Karen Chhour says.

“Last night a fight broke out in the Muriwai Unit at Te Puna Wai Youth Justice Residence in Christchurch. Five young people have been identified as instigating the fight and five staff members and three young people have suffered injuries. 

“I have requested advice on what current procedures are in place for incidents like this and what more can be done to ensure serious young offenders are held to account for their actions.

“Under the previous government offenders assaulted staff and broke out of facilities and fast food was given to bribe them to stop. If people within youth justice facilities cause trouble they should expect to see real consequences for their actions.

“By restoring the value of right and wrong we will have better outcomes in youth justice facilities. This government is focussed on dealing with serious youth crime and young people must learn that bad and unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated.

“No staff member should go to work and feel unsafe. My thoughts go out to victims and their families who have been affected by this assault.”

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, Guyana

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, G...

 Venezuela Rb
2
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023