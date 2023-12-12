Three Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank's Jenin -Palestinian health ministry
Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said.
An Israeli drone attack killed the three Palestinians and injured others, medical sources said, adding that the Israeli raid included the city of Jenin and its refugee camp.
