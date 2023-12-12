Left Menu

Woman's eyes removed during post-mortem in UP's Budaun, family accuses doctors of organ trafficking

The family members alleged that the eyes were removed during the post-mortem.They also approached District Magistrate Manoj Kumar and demanded strict action against the doctor and the staff members, alleging that they were involved in organ trafficking.The victims family members met me and gave a complaint for taking action.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 12-12-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 11:50 IST
Woman's eyes removed during post-mortem in UP's Budaun, family accuses doctors of organ trafficking
  • Country:
  • India

The family members of a woman whose body was found hanging have accused doctors and staff members of a government hospital in this Uttar Pradesh district of removing her eyes during post-mortem, officials said on Tuesday.

Taking note of the allegations, the district magistrate has ordered a probe and asked for the post-mortem to be conducted again.

Puja (20) was allegedly killed for dowry and her body was found hanging on Sunday in the Rasula village of the district's Mujaria area. The body was sent for post-mortem on Monday.

When the body was handed over to the family members, the eyes were found removed. The family members alleged that the eyes were removed during the post-mortem.

They also approached District Magistrate Manoj Kumar and demanded strict action against the doctor and the staff members, alleging that they were involved in organ trafficking.

''The victim's family members met me and gave a complaint for taking action. A probe has been ordered and the post-mortem will be done again. Strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty,'' Kumar said.

Chief Medical Officer Pradeep Varshney said the district magistrate ordered the second post-mortem to be videographed and a report to be submitted to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, Guyana

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, G...

 Venezuela Rb
2
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023