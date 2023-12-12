Left Menu

Turkish Cypriots reject 'malicious' Israel allegation

On Sunday, a Greek Cypriot newspaper reported authorities had detained two Iranians for questioning over suspected planning of attacks on Israeli citizens living in Cyprus. The two individuals were believed to be in the early stages of gathering intelligence on potential Israeli targets, the Kathimerini Cyprus newspaper said without citing sources.

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 12-12-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 11:54 IST
Turkish Cypriots reject 'malicious' Israel allegation
Representative image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Cypriot authorities have denied an "unfounded and malicious allegation" by Israel that Iran was using northern Cyprus for "terrorism objectives". The foreign ministry of breakaway North Cyprus released the statement on Monday after the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a day earlier that Israel helped Cyprus foil an Iranian-ordered attack against Israelis and Jews on the island.

His office gave no details of the planned attack but the statement on behalf of the Mossad intelligence service said Israel was troubled by what it saw as Iranian use of northern Cyprus "both for terrorism objectives and as an operational and transit area". "The Israeli government continues to make statements that are inconsistent with the facts to distract international public opinion from its inhumane attacks in Gaza and the West Bank," the Turkish Cypriot statement said.

Responding to the claim that Iran was using it for terrorist activities, the ministry said, "We strongly reject this unfounded and malicious allegation that lacks evidence." The breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in northern Cyprus is recognised only by Turkey, which is sharply critical of Israel's actions in Gaza since Oct. 7. The internationally recognised government in the south of Cyprus has close relations with Israel.

The Turkish Cypriot ministry said North Cyprus would not be "drawn into dark and dirty games" and will continue to resolutely ensure the security of everyone living there. On Sunday, a Greek Cypriot newspaper reported authorities had detained two Iranians for questioning over suspected planning of attacks on Israeli citizens living in Cyprus.

The two individuals were believed to be in the early stages of gathering intelligence on potential Israeli targets, the Kathimerini Cyprus newspaper said without citing sources. Those individuals had crossed from the north, it said. Reuters was unable to verify the details in the newspaper report. A senior Cyprus official declined to comment, citing policy on issues concerning national security.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, Guyana

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, G...

 Venezuela Rb
2
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023