China's Xi expects in-depth talks on strategic issues with Vietnam leaders - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-12-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 12:03 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping Image Credit: ANI
Chinese President Xi Jinping said he expects to have an in-depth exchange of views on strategic issues "critical to the direction of the two parties' and two countries' relations, state media reported, referring to the meeting between both countries' leaders on Tuesday.

Both sides will also discuss international and regional issues with common concerns, Xi said.

