Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over South China Sea 'harassment'
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 12-12-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 12:05 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines' foreign ministry said on Tuesday it summoned China's ambassador to Manila to protest "back-to-back harassments" in the South China Sea.
Manila has asked China to direct its vessels to cease and desist from what it said were illegal actions and dangerous manoeuvres against Philippine vessels, and stop interfering in legitimate Philippine activities, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South China
- Manila
- Philippine
- China
- Philippines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese fighter jets 'orbit' Philippine patrol aircraft, Manila says
Chinese official warns Australia on navy movements in East, South China Seas
China warns Australia to act prudently in naval operations in the South China Sea
China's military says U.S. combat ship illegally entered territorial waters in South China Sea
Philippines builds new coast guard station on island in South China Sea