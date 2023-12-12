Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over South China Sea 'harassment'

The Philippines' foreign ministry said on Tuesday it summoned China's ambassador to Manila to protest "back-to-back harassments" in the South China Sea.

Manila has asked China to direct its vessels to cease and desist from what it said were illegal actions and dangerous manoeuvres against Philippine vessels, and stop interfering in legitimate Philippine activities, the ministry said in a statement.

