Four Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on West Bank's Jenin -Palestinian health ministry

Four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in a drone strike during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said. One other person was injured in the attack on Al-Sibat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, WAFA reported.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 12:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in a drone strike during an Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry and the Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.

One other person was injured in the attack on Al-Sibat neighborhood in the city of Jenin, WAFA reported. Jenin hospital director told the agency the Palestinians were directly targeted.

Israeli forces are encircling three hospitals in the area, WAFA added. Prior to this attack, the health ministry reported that 275 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by gunmen of the Islamist movement Hamas operating out of Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

