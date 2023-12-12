Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for strike on Norwegian tanker

The group targeted the tanker with a rocket after the crew refused to respond to all warnings, Houthi military spokesperson Yehia Sareea said in a televised statement. He added that the group had managed to obstruct the passage of several ships in recent days, acting in support of the Palestinians.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-12-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 12:44 IST
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday they carried out a military operation against the Norwegian commercial tanker STRINDA. The group targeted the tanker with a rocket after the crew refused to respond to all warnings, Houthi military spokesperson Yehia Sareea said in a televised statement.

He added that the group had managed to obstruct the passage of several ships in recent days, acting in support of the Palestinians. He vowed that the Houthis would continue blocking all ships heading to Israeli ports until Israel allows the entry of food and medical aid into the Gaza Strip - more than 1,000 miles from the Houthi seat of power in Sanaa.

