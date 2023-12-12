China is happy to see parties of Myanmar conflict hold peace talks -Chinese foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-12-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 12:59 IST
- Country:
- China
China is happy to see parties to the Myanmar conflict hold peace talks and is willing to provide further support for this, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Representatives from Myanmar's ruling military have held talks, facilitated by China, with three armed rebel groups leading an anti-junta offensive, state media reported a junta spokesperson as saying on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement