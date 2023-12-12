SC verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370 beacon of hope for promising future: Arunachal CM

The Supreme Court's verdict upholding the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution will serve as a beacon of hope for building a promising future, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said. The apex court on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year.

“I heartily welcome Supreme Court's verdict on abrogation of Article 370. The historic decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5, 2019, under the dynamic leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, has paved the way for peace and development in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The region has witnessed a drastic decline in militancy and a new wave of positivity since 2019,” Khandu said on X.

“There is now a new era of growth & opportunities in the region, with the rights of resilient people being protected. This judgment will serve as a beacon of hope for building a promising future for those who suffered due to Article 370. Let us join hands to build #NayaJammuKashmir,” he added.

The Supreme Court directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

It also upheld the validity of the decision to carve out the Union Territory of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. On that day, the government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

