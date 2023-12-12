Left Menu

Pak court all set to indict Imran Khan, Qureshi in cipher case

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-12-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 13:05 IST
Pak court all set to indict Imran Khan, Qureshi in cipher case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani special court hearing the cipher case against former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to indict them on Tuesday.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqernain was hearing the case in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi where the two leaders are incarcerated in the case, which is based on the allegation that a diplomatic document sent by the Pakistan embassy in March last year was mishandled by Khan and Qureshi and they violated the secret laws of the country.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) charge sheet alleges that the document was never returned by Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has long held that the document contained a threat from the United States to oust Khan as prime minister.

The FIA registered the case on August 15 on the charges of violating the secret laws of the country. They were earlier indicted on Oct 23 but the process was nullified by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The judge said at the last hearing on Dec 4 that a fresh indictment was mandatory in the light of the IHC judgment which declared all proceedings illegal after ruling against the jail trial on procedural grounds.

It resulted in the fresh process to initiate an in-prison trial of Khan and Qureshi after completing all procedures and starting the case from the start.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, Guyana

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, G...

 Venezuela Rb
2
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023