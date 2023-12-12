Left Menu

Pakistan militants kill at least 24 in police station attack -sources

Militants rammed an explosive laden truck into a police station in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 24 security officials and wounding several more, two security officials said, with a Pakistani Taliban group claimed responsibility.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Militants rammed an explosive laden truck into a police station in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 24 security officials and wounding several more, two security officials said, with a Pakistani Taliban group claimed responsibility. The bomb and gun attack occurred in the district of Dera Ismail Khan on the edge of the lawless tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, the two security officials said.

The police station premises was being used by the Pakistani army as a base camp. Several other wounded were in critical condition, said Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service.

 

