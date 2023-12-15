Bank of Mexico holds key interest rate at 11.25% for sixth straight time
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-12-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 00:34 IST
The Bank of Mexico held its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% at a sixth consecutive monetary policy meeting, as expected, it said on Thursday.
The decision by the central bank's five-member board was unanimous, the bank said in a statement.
