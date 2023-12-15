US Supreme Court declines to block Illinois assault rifle ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday again declined to block a Democratic-backed state ban in Illinois on assault-style rifles and large capacity magazines enacted after a deadly mass shooting in Chicago's Highland Park suburb in 2022, rejecting a renewed request by a firearms retailer and a national gun rights group.

The justices' action leaves the law in place pending an appeal by the National Association for Gun Rights, Robert Bevis, and his firearms store, Law Weapons & Supply of a lower court's decision. It denied their bid for a preliminary injunction against the ban, as well as a similar ban enacted by another Chicago suburb, Naperville. The Supreme Court also rebuffed the plaintiffs' request for an injunction at an earlier stage of the case in May.

