Spanish prime minister says EU green light to Ukraine membership is 'historic' day
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-12-2023 01:09 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 01:09 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday the EU decision to give the green light to Ukraine membership was a 'historic day'. "Today is a historic day for Europe," Sanchez posted on the social media X.
"I would like to congratulate Ukraine and Moldova on the decision of the European Council to start negotiations for their accession to the EU." He added "We also welcome the recognition of Georgia's candidate status and the progress of Bosnia and Herzegovina."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
