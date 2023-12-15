Ex-FBI official to be sentenced to over four years for work for Russia's Deripaska
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 01:18 IST
A U.S. judge said on Thursday she would sentence former FBI official Charles McGonigal to over four years in prison for working for Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch under U.S. sanctions whom prosecutors have called President Vladimir Putin's "henchman."
U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rearden in Manhattan said she would allow McGonigal's lawyers to object before formally imposing the sentence.
