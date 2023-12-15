Left Menu

Israeli minister Gantz: Dialogue with U.S. is strategic, professional

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-12-2023 01:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 01:18 IST
  • Israel

Israel cabinet minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday that they are holding a strategic, professional discourse with the United States regarding the war against Hamas in Gaza, and that Washington is not trying to dictate Israel's actions.

"I think the Americans are conducting with us a strategic and professional discourse that is appropriate and measured. They are not trying to dictate anything to us," Gantz, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, told reporters.

"We are sitting as two partners who see together in a responsible manner the broader picture," he said.

