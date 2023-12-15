Left Menu

Germany lifts spending freeze after budget deal clinched, document shows

ordered on Nov. 21, 2023, is hereby lifted with immediate effect," it read. The finance ministry added that it nevertheless recommended the "economical use" of funds "in light of the overall budgetary situation".

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2023 01:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 01:33 IST
Germany lifts spending freeze after budget deal clinched, document shows
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's finance ministry has lifted a freeze on new spending that was imposed more than three weeks ago, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. The move comes a day after Germany's government clinched a last-minute deal on its 2024 budget following weeks of tense talks.

The letter dated Dec. 14 was from State Secretary of Finance Steffen Saebisch to the other government ministries. "The budget freeze ... ordered on Nov. 21, 2023, is hereby lifted with immediate effect," it read.

The finance ministry added that it nevertheless recommended the "economical use" of funds "in light of the overall budgetary situation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023