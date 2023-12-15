U.S. asks Mexico to probe alleged rights abuses at Fujikura plant in Piedras Negras

U.S. labor officials on Thursday asked Mexico to review whether workers at a Fujikura auto parts plant in the northern border city of Piedras Negras were being denied the right to choose their union, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

The U.S. has requested more than a dozen such probes at workplaces in Mexico under a 2020 regional trade pact that replaced NAFTA with the aim of ensuring worker protections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)