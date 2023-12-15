Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Maersk cargo ship heading to Israel -spokesperson
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis carried out a military operation with a drone against a Maersk cargo ship which was heading to Israel and hit it directly, the group's military spokesperson Yehia Sareea said in a statement on Thursday.
The ship was targeted after its crew refused to respond to warnings from the group, the statement added.
A Maersk cargo ship was targeted by a missile as it passed the coast of Yemen on Thursday, the Danish company said, amid a series of Yemeni Houthi group attacks on shipping that have prompted the U.S. to push for a naval coalition in the Red Sea.
