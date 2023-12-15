U.S. asks Mexico to probe alleged rights abuses at Fujikura plant in Piedras Negras

U.S. labor officials on Thursday asked Mexico to review whether workers at a Fujikura auto parts plant in the northern border city of Piedras Negras were being denied the right to choose their union, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

The U.S. has requested more than a dozen such probes at workplaces in Mexico under a 2020 regional trade pact that replaced NAFTA with the aim of ensuring worker protections. The Department of Labor said a Mexican worker advocacy group requested an investigation into allegations that Japan-based Fujikura blacklisted workers based on their prior union activity.

"The practices of blacklisting and discrimination in hiring for engaging in protected union activity undercut workers' right to organize and choose a union freely," said Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs Thea Lee in a statement. Fujikura did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fujikura Automotive Mexico, as the company's local branch is known, employs some 5,000 people in Piedras Negras, where it makes wire harnesses and cables for autos, according to the Department of Labor.

