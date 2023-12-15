Senior U.S. official: Revamped Palestinian Authority should govern Gaza and West Bank

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that governance of the West Bank and Gaza Strip needs to be connected under a "revamped and revitalized" Palestinian Authority.

Sullivan, in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 television, said he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's shifting from high-intensity military operations in Gaza to a more precise and targeted phase.

Sullivan declined to give details or a timeline, but he called the conversation constructive and said there was a "wide degree of convergence" on strategic objectives and steps needed.

