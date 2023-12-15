Senior U.S. official: Revamped Palestinian Authority should govern Gaza and West Bank
- Country:
- Israel
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that governance of the West Bank and Gaza Strip needs to be connected under a "revamped and revitalized" Palestinian Authority.
Sullivan, in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 television, said he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's shifting from high-intensity military operations in Gaza to a more precise and targeted phase.
Sullivan declined to give details or a timeline, but he called the conversation constructive and said there was a "wide degree of convergence" on strategic objectives and steps needed.
