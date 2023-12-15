Guyana president says his country and Venezuela both committed to peace

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said on Thursday amid meetings with his Venezuelan counterpart President Nicolas Maduro that both sides are committed to ensuring their region remains peaceful, amid high tensions over a dispute involving a potentially oil-rich border area.

His country has the right to facilitate development and investment, Ali added, reiterating the dispute must be solved by via a ruling by the International Court of Justice.

