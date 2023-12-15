Ceasefire appears to hold in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo -U.S. official

A 72-hour ceasefire agreed to by the parties involved in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) appears broadly to still be holding, according to a U.S. official familiar with the developments.

"We have been able to confirm a major reduction in fighting in key localities and a continued commitment by all parties to the conflict to lower tensions in eastern DRC," according to the official, who declined to be named.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)