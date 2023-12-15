Left Menu

US regulators monitoring artificial intelligence as potential financial risk: Yellen

Updated: 15-12-2023 03:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 03:16 IST
US regulators monitoring artificial intelligence as potential financial risk: Yellen
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that a panel of financial regulators considered the use of artificial intelligence by financial firms as a potential risk to the financial system.

Yellen said the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is charged with monitoring broad risks to the system, had flagged the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence by the financial sector, and urged regulators to be vigilant.

