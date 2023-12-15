US regulators monitoring artificial intelligence as potential financial risk: Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that a panel of financial regulators considered the use of artificial intelligence by financial firms as a potential risk to the financial system.

Yellen said the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is charged with monitoring broad risks to the system, had flagged the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence by the financial sector, and urged regulators to be vigilant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)