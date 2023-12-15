US judge won't block US Naval Academy's race-conscious admissions policy
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2023 03:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 03:18 IST
A federal judge on Thursday rejected a request by the group that successfully challenged race-conscious college admissions policies before the U.S. Supreme Court to bar the U.S. Naval Academy from similarly considering race when evaluating candidates to attend the elite military school.
At the end of a court hearing, U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett in Baltimore declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Students for Fair Admissions, a group founded by affirmative action opponent Edward Blum.
