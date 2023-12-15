Left Menu

Mexican state grants Tesla $153 million in incentives for factory

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2023 04:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 04:08 IST
Mexico's Nuevo Leon state approved $153 million in incentives for Tesla as the carmaker prepares to build a factory, the state government said in a statement on Thursday.

The incentives, worth 2.627 billion pesos ($152.86 million) and approved by a state economic development council, include a reduction in Tesla's payroll tax. ($1 = 17.1858 Mexican pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

