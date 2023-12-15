Mexican state grants Tesla $153 million in incentives for factory
Mexico's Nuevo Leon state approved $153 million in incentives for Tesla as the carmaker prepares to build a factory, the state government said in a statement on Thursday.
The incentives, worth 2.627 billion pesos ($152.86 million) and approved by a state economic development council, include a reduction in Tesla's payroll tax. ($1 = 17.1858 Mexican pesos)
