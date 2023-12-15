Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU grants Ukraine membership talks in midst of war, bypassing Hungarian objections

European Union leaders made a historic decision on Thursday to open membership talks with Ukraine, bypassing objections from Hungary to give Kyiv a major political boost as its war against Russia's invasion grinds on. Although membership would likely be many years away, the decision at a summit in Brussels takes Ukraine a step closer to its long-term strategic goal of anchoring itself in the West and liberating itself from Moscow's orbit.

Hong Kong police expand dragnet on overseas pro-democracy activists

Hong Kong police on Thursday added five more overseas-based activists to a list of wanted people, offering bounties for information leading to their arrest in a continuing crackdown on dissent under a China-imposed national security law. The move, which adds to a list of eight overseas activists deemed fugitives by authorities in July, triggered criticism from governments in the U.S. and UK.

Guyana, Venezuela both committed to peace, Guyanese president says

Guyana and Venezuela are committed to ensuring their region remains peaceful, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said on Thursday during meetings with his Venezuelan counterpart President Nicolas Maduro, amid high tensions over a dispute involving a potentially oil-rich border area. The two leaders met at the airport in Kingstown, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, alongside representatives from CARICOM, the Caribbean political and economic union, Brazil, the United Nations and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Russian missiles strike central Ukraine targets, Ukraine air force says

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian MiG-31K fighter jets carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles struck targets in central Ukraine just 10 minutes after their takeoff from Savasleyka airbase sparked a national alert on Thursday. The Air Force said it shot down one Kinzhal missile over Kyiv region, while another two hit Starokostiantyniv district, location of an air base in Khmelnytskyi region west of Kyiv that has been repeatedly attacked during the 21-month-old war.

Top Biden adviser to meet Palestinian President Abbas on Friday

U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Friday about the war in Gaza and ensuring that the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 is never repeated, senior U.S. officials said. The adviser, Jake Sullivan, will discuss "ongoing efforts to revamp and revitalize" the Palestinian Authority and reining in "extremist settler violence" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, said one of the officials, who declined to be named.

Brazil Congress overturns Lula veto on limit to Indigenous land claims

Brazil's Congress on Thursday overturned a presidential veto that had struck down the core of a bill to limit Indigenous land claims, setting up a likely clash at the Supreme Court. Indigenous groups had supported President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's veto, while the bill had the backing of the powerful farm lobby.

Seven arrested in Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands over suspected terrorism plots

Seven people, including four suspected Hamas members, were arrested in Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands on suspicion of planning attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe, authorities in the three countries said on Thursday. The arrests were made as Israel pressed on with its operation to destroy Hamas in the Gaza Strip, a war that was touched off by a cross-border Oct. 7 assault on Israeli towns by militants of the Palestinian Islamist movement.

US pushes for 'more precise' military operations in Gaza to save civilians

A U.S. security envoy discussed with Israeli officials on Thursday how to better protect civilians during their war against Hamas in Gaza and President Joe Biden appealed for lives in the Palestinian territory to be saved. Israel pounded the 25-mile (40-kilometer) length of Gaza, killing families in their homes as the more than two-month-old conflict raged across the entire enclave, causing a humanitarian catastrophe with little end in sight.

Maersk denies Houthi claim container ship hit by Yemeni militia

Danish shipping company Maersk on Friday denied a claim by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement that the militia carried out a drone strike on a Maersk vessel sailing towards Israel. The Houthis earlier claimed it carried out a military operation against a Maersk container vessel, directly hitting it with a drone. The Houthis, who made the claim in a statement, did not release any evidence.

US Senate to vote on Ukraine funding, border security next week

The U.S. Senate will vote on military aid for Ukraine and Israel next week as negotiations continue over changes to U.S. border security policy that would be tied to the funding, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday. The Senate will delay its holiday break, which had been due to start Friday, and convene Monday to give negotiators time to reach an agreement, Schumer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)