EXCLUSIVE-Eastern Congo ceasefire extended for two weeks, US official says

The parties to a limited ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to a two-week extension, according to a senior U.S. official familiar with the developments.

"There has been a two-week extension to the ceasefire in eastern DRC," according to a Biden administration official who declined to be named.

