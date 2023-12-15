Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Eastern Congo ceasefire extended for two weeks, US official says

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2023 05:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 05:49 IST
The parties to a limited ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to a two-week extension, according to a senior U.S. official familiar with the developments.

"There has been a two-week extension to the ceasefire in eastern DRC," according to a Biden administration official who declined to be named.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

