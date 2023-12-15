Facts of investigation into Taiwan's restrictive measures are clear: China's Taiwan affairs office
15-12-2023
Facts of investigation into Taiwan's restrictive measures are clear, the evidence is indeed sufficient and the conclusions of the investigation are objective and fair, China's Taiwan affairs office said on Friday.
Taiwan's restrictive trade measures have had a negative trade impact on relevant mainland industries and enterprises, China's commerce ministry also said on Friday.
