US welcomes EU decision to open membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2023 07:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 07:37 IST
The U.S. welcomed the European Union's decision on Thursday to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, the State Department said in a statement. It also applauded the EU's decision to grant EU candidate status to Georgia and open membership negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, the statement said.
"The United States continues to strongly support the EU's enlargement process, and we look forward to supporting EU candidate and prospective candidate countries as they continue critical reforms on the path to EU membership," it said.
