Taiwan offers to talk to China about trade barrier accusations
Taiwan is willing to have talks with China about Beijing's trade barrier accusations against the island, the government said on Friday.
"If China is sincere, our attitude is that we can talk at any time. Both sides are World Trade Organization members, and any trade issues will be dealt with in accordance with WTO mechanisms," said James Hsiao, spokesperson for Taiwan's Office of Trade Negotiations.
